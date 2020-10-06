Putin knows about messages of Ruben Vardanyan and Samvel Karapetyan

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says President Vladimir Putin knows about the messages of founder of Troika Dialog Ruben Vardanyan and billionaire Samvel Karapetyan in which they have called on Putin to interfere in the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, RBK reports.
“Putin has obviously been reported on all the messages. The emotions are comprehensible,” he said, adding that Russia’s efforts are currently focused on the establishment of ceasefire in the region and resumption of negotiations.
“It is hard to imagine more active steps than the steps that are being taken now,” Peskov said in response to the question if Russia will show more active participation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.