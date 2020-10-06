News
Raab: Result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be the strengthening of Russia-Turkey relations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Speaking in the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Tuesday, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab says the result of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh may be the strengthening of relations between Russia and Turkey.

“A battle for geopolitical stances is in progress. I believe that even though the behavior of our Turkish partners in NATO is sometimes disappointing, we need to be very careful with the risk that Turkey is falling into Russia’s arms,” the Foreign Secretary said, adding that the conflict will lead to ‘several strategic consequences’.
