Armenia MOD spokesperson: At night Azerbaijan tried to fortify itself before reaching Jebrail, but fled, leaving 60 dead

During the night, the adversary tried to advance and fortify in the southeastern direction [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] (before reaching Jebrail), but the Azerbaijani units were hit by the accurate missile and artillery fire of the Armenian armed forces. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Wednesday morning.
"At 06:30 in the morning, after another missile-artillery strike, the remnants of three extremely huge brigades of the adversary fled in panic, leaving 60 more casualties as well as 22 units hit, several dozen functioning equipment on the battlefield. The video is available.
A while ago, a large base of the adversary's fuel and ammunition storage was hit in the southeastern direction by the accurate fire of the Armenian subdivisions. Video coming soon.
Opportunities have been created in different directions of the front to develop the success," Stepanyan added.