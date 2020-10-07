Karabakh President: Previously lost position liberated, lives of 19 servicemen hidden in forest saved

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The subsequent brilliant military operation of the Defense Army helped not only liberate one of the lost positions, but also made it possible to save the lives of 19 border guards who, a few days ago, bravely showed resistance to the enemy and, instead of retreating, had to hide in the nearby forest, waiting to counterattack the enemy.
As a result of that operation, the enemy lost a lot of armored vehicles and quickly retreated, leaving more than 100 human casualties on the battlefield.
Glory to our army!
Glory to the power of God!"