Azerbaijan FM leaving for Geneva to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday will pay a working visit to Geneva, as reported Interfax Azerbajian.
“The aim of the visit is to meet with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and express Azerbaijan’s stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
Earlier, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian had informed that the talks over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh would be held on Thursday in Geneva and then on October 12 in Moscow.