Armenia MOD spokesperson: Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight
Armenia MOD spokesperson: Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense during the night. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Friday morning. 

"The operative-tactical situation has remained unchanged. Exchange of fire, artillery battles continued in some parts of the battlefront, the adversary [Azerbaijan] carried out missile and artillery strikes in the direction of peaceful settlements, too.

The [Artsakh] DA [Defense Army] units are in full control of the situation, and they are ready for any development," Stepanyan added.
Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties
These servicemen also have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression…
 Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia
They were wounded in the Azerbaijani attacks to the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots)…
 Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians
All such materials are being disseminated through Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks…
 Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow
Active preparations are underway…
 Stepanakert shelled again
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed…
 Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh
The Neuquen legislature has adopted a respective declaration…
