Armenia MOD spokesperson: Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight

The situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense during the night. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Friday morning.
"The operative-tactical situation has remained unchanged. Exchange of fire, artillery battles continued in some parts of the battlefront, the adversary [Azerbaijan] carried out missile and artillery strikes in the direction of peaceful settlements, too.
The [Artsakh] DA [Defense Army] units are in full control of the situation, and they are ready for any development," Stepanyan added.