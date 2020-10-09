Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia

Two of the three Russian journalists who were injured in the Azerbaijani attacks Thursday in Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), have been transferred to Armenia.
According to our information, they are in moderate condition, and the third wounded journalist, whose is in severe but stable condition, is being transported to or has already arrived in Yerevan.
At the time of the aforesaid attack, these journalists were doing their professional work at the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots) in Shushi, covering the aftermath of the first Azerbaijani attack to the church.