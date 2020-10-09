News
Friday
October 09
News
Friday
October 09
Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia
Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Two of the three Russian journalists who were injured in the Azerbaijani attacks Thursday in Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), have been transferred to Armenia.

According to our information, they are in moderate condition, and the third wounded journalist, whose is in severe but stable condition, is being transported to or has already arrived in Yerevan.

At the time of the aforesaid attack, these journalists were doing their professional work at the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots) in Shushi, covering the aftermath of the first Azerbaijani attack to the church.
