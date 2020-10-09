PM Pashinyan points to acceptable conditions, format for Armenia for resumption of talks

YEREVAN. – We are committed to the principle of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict and are ready to resume peace talks in line with the statements made in recent days by the Foreign Ministers and Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries [Russia, US, and France]. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Friday’s meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
"Our country and our people are living in difficult times today. For two weeks now—and with the support of Turkey, Azerbaijan continues its large-scale offensive not only against Karabakh, but also against Armenia, using various types of weapons. We assess it as an Azerbaijani-Turkish threat against the Armenian people. Our towns and villages are being shelled, there are many casualties and wounded. The capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, whose population is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, has particularly suffered. Syrian mercenaries and militants are involved in the conflict. This fact was also confirmed by the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as by many authoritative media outlets. Turkey's actions that destabilize the region and the world especially pose a threat. Our adversary did not succeed in achieving any significant success. Our people are more united than ever," the Armenian PM added.