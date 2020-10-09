Hayastan All Armenian Fund raises $85mn so far

In parallel with the pan-Armenian fundraiser, which has already raised more than US$85 million, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund is also mobilizing its global network to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenia.
Thanks to the dedicated benefactors, the US-based Armenia Fund has organized a charter flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan, which will bring several tons of medicine, surgical and medical equipment, and other humanitarian aid to the homeland by a special cargo plane.
Thanks to the efforts of the All Armenian Fund and its generous benefactors, the second such cargo plane will arrive in Yerevan in the coming days, delivering the necessary medical and humanitarian aid again.
Medical staff, including traumatologists and surgeons, will also arrive in Armenia to provide urgent medical care—together with their local colleagues.
In addition to organizing the transportation and the involvement of emergency medical personnel, an additional US$21 million in donations have been raised and sent to the homeland through the efforts of the US-based Armenia Fund.