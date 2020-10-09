News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 10
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD representative: More battles fought in Karabakh's north today than yesterday
Armenia MOD representative: More battles fought in Karabakh's north today than yesterday
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics


During today’s press conference, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said there were more military operations in the northern section today then there were yesterday.

“Heavier and more persistent battles went on in the southern direction. The Armenian Armed Forces continue to show resistance to the adversary’s offensive and thwart the adversary with the necessary counterattack,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that the adversary suffered some casualties today as well and that the battles continue at this moment.

Touching upon the statement of the Azerbaijani official presses and circles that Azerbaijan has seized the city of Hadrut along with its villages, Hovhannisyan said the following: “I don’t know how many times they say that they have seized Jebrayil and even Hadrut and the nearby villages. It was ridiculous because I was in Hadrut at that moment and it was not seized. There were no active battles in that direction at all.”

Touching upon the targeting of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi by Azerbaijan, Hovhannisyan claimed that the shelling was not accidental.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Way to stop threat of genocide is to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh's independence
“Turkey’s return to the South Caucasus means...
 Azerbaijan wants to declare Armenia 2nd President internationally wanted
Yesterday the presses reported...
 Parliament of Cyprus unanimously passes resolution condemning Azeri aggression in Artsakh
The House of Representatives also...
 Armenia culture minister addresses UNESCO Director-General
Simultaneously, with the...
 UN hopes meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Moscow leads to cessation of hostilities
Dujarric said the UN welcomes...
 Karabakh President to give press conference tomorrow morning
President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos