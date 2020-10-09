Armenia MOD representative: More battles fought in Karabakh's north today than yesterday

During today’s press conference, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said there were more military operations in the northern section today then there were yesterday.
“Heavier and more persistent battles went on in the southern direction. The Armenian Armed Forces continue to show resistance to the adversary’s offensive and thwart the adversary with the necessary counterattack,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that the adversary suffered some casualties today as well and that the battles continue at this moment.
Touching upon the statement of the Azerbaijani official presses and circles that Azerbaijan has seized the city of Hadrut along with its villages, Hovhannisyan said the following: “I don’t know how many times they say that they have seized Jebrayil and even Hadrut and the nearby villages. It was ridiculous because I was in Hadrut at that moment and it was not seized. There were no active battles in that direction at all.”
Touching upon the targeting of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi by Azerbaijan, Hovhannisyan claimed that the shelling was not accidental.