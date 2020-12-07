News
Wednesday
December 09
News
Armenian opposition party leader: Over 300 young Armenians are still in forests
Armenian opposition party leader: Over 300 young Armenians are still in forests
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Nikol Pashinyan tried to mislead our people by declaring that it was impossible to make another decision as of that day. This is what leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram G. Sargsyan stated during parliamentary hearings over the draft of the statement on the decision on the action plan to get out of the created situation that was organized by the Bright Armenia opposition faction in the National Assembly today.

“Of course, there was no other decision to take when he had already led the people to a precipice, and it was Vladimir Putin who decided, not him. Those who understand politics more or less should have listened to Sergey Narishkin and others on October 10 when they said that there were militants and jihadists in the territory, but there was no response. After that, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov was compelled to declare that there are more than 2,000 militants. This meant that Armenia had to respond and address Russia. This was specifically addressed to the Armenian government so that it could ask Putin to immediately intervene. On the contrary, the Armenian government made a reference to an old treaty in which there was no problem with Karabakh. This means that the government either did this deliberately or all the actions were previously planned. It means this is truly a sign of conspiracy that must be clarified,” he said.

Sargsyan added that Pashinyan hadn’t bargained anything and hadn’t tried to change any point when signing the agreement. “He permitted the establishment of communication through Meghri. The Turks were dreaming about having a corridor to start implementing their Pan-Turkish idea, and now they have that corridor. Armenia is obliged to prevent these dangerous developments. I would like to mention a person by the name of Alexander Radov, who had gone to Nagorno-Karabakh and found out through his friends that today more than 300 young Armenians in forests. They are trying to exit the forests, but nobody can help them since Armenia has an impotent government. In this situation, Pashinyan was supposed to protect the lives of our young people,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
