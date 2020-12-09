Armenian PM says the biggest task of Armenian Government is to give people opportunity to speak and express themselves

The voices of individual groups should not be confused with the voices of the people, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament.
“Only the people should have the right to speak on behalf of the people. Our biggest challenge is to give people the opportunity to speak and express themselves so that we do not confuse the voices of certain groups with the voices of the people,” he said.
He believes that the most important goal of his government is to ensure that the “people's power” in Armenia is not endangered under any pretext.