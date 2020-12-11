News
ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan apprehended, continued to chant "Nikol Traitor"
ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan apprehended, continued to chant "Nikol Traitor"
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During the protest demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan at France Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehended representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who continued to chant “Nikol traitor”.

Before this, the police had already apprehended several demonstrators.

Citizens are holding protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in different parts of Yerevan and marched to France Square through a “dignity march”, chanting “Nikol Traitor”.

Police officers have apprehended several protesters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
