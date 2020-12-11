During the protest demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan at France Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehended representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who continued to chant “Nikol traitor”.
Before this, the police had already apprehended several demonstrators.
Citizens are holding protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in different parts of Yerevan and marched to France Square through a “dignity march”, chanting “Nikol Traitor”.
Police officers have apprehended several protesters.