Head of Armenia's Geghamavan and staff of village council demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Head of the Geghamavan village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Vachik Saghatelyan and the members of the Council of Elders have signed and issued the following statement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan:
“Taking into consideration the deep political crisis created in the country as a result of the anti-national activities of the incumbent government and ruling political force and their lack of ability to get the country out of the crisis, the head of the Geghamavan village of Gegharkunik Province, the staff of the village council and the members of the Council of Elders join the demand for the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.”