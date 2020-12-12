News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 12
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
PM, his press secretary do not comment on reports about $5 billion in bribe
PM, his press secretary do not comment on reports about $5 billion in bribe
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his press secretary Mane Gevorgyan do not respond to statements about receiving an offer for $ 5 billion in exchange for 7 districts of Artsakh, Pastinfo reported.

“All our current attempts to contact the press secretary Mane Gevorgyan by phone were unsuccessful. Her phone is either unavailable or no one pick up the phone,” she said.

Over the past 10 days, two figures announced a particularly large amount of money offered to Nikol Pashinyan in exchange for Artsakh lands.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia to send about 1200 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh
The Russian Emergencies Ministry will send 54 wagons...
 Azerbaijan resumes offensive actions in Artsakh
The subdivisions are taking proportionate actions...
 Artsakh Defense Army announces names of 26 servicemen who fell in battles for homeland defense
Based on official statistics, the...
 Azerbaijan attempts to attack in direction of southern position of Artsakh Defense Army, 3 reservists wounded
In reality, on December 11...
 BBC: The Syrian mercenaries used as 'cannon fodder' in Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkey and Azerbaijan deny that...
 Armenia revises first social support program for Artsakh-Armenians
Armenia has revised the first...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos