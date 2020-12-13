News
Armenian defense ministry: Talks are underway in Hadrut
Armenian defense ministry: Talks are underway in Hadrut
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, having accumulated additional manpower and armored vehicles, including heavy artillery, grossly violating the requirements of the trilateral statement signed on November 9, have launched an attack in the direction of the villages in the Hadrut region of Artsakh, Armenian MOD reported.

As a result of the fighting, which lasted several hours, the enemy managed to enter the village of Khin Takher, and also come close to the village of Khtsaberd.

As a result of the hostilities, the Armenian side has six wounded, the enemy has casualties and wounded.

The Armenian Defense Ministry strongly condemns the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The current situation has nothing to do with the key requirement of the statement signed by the heads of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan and endangers the fragile peace achieved thanks to the direct efforts of the Russian president.

The actions of the Azerbaijani side immediately became the topic of discussion with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Artsakh.

Both yesterday evening and at the moment, talks are underway between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani military to resolve the current situation, to return the parties to their original positions. In connection with further developments of the situation, additional information will be provided.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
