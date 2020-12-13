OSCE MG Co-Chairs from France and US arrive in Yerevan

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group from France and the United States, Stephane Visconti, and Andrew Schofer, have arrived in Yerevan.

A day earlier, they were in Baku, where they met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

At a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Stephane Visconti said that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ready to look for options for resolving the Karabakh conflict, taking into account the will of the parties.

Aliyev himself, in turn, said that the OSCE MG did not play any role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and that he did not invite the OSCE MG co-chairs to Baku.