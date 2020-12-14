News
Pashinyan: 3-day mourning will be declared in Armenia on December 19
Pashinyan: 3-day mourning will be declared in Armenia on December 19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


December 19 marks the 40th day of the end of hostilities, and, in this connection, three-day mourning will be declared in Armenia as of December 19, also, a memorial march will be organized from the Republic Square to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, as well as other commemorative events. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced about this live on Facebook Monday.

"As of that day, it is likely that not all the bodies of our martyrs will be found. We will have many unrecognized bodies, but this kind of state decision can no longer be postponed. I would like to reassure that the search for, the identification the bodies, the clarification of the whereabouts of the missing will become more intensive. This process is an important part of the roadmap I published on November 18, and it cannot be stopped for a minute," Pashinyan added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
