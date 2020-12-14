Armenia premier: I can give up my status only on basis of reliable results of expression of people’s will

There are constant rumors circulation about my resignation, whereas I have clearly stated that I can give up the status given to me by the people only on the basis of reliable results of the expression of the will of the people. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday on his Facebook livestream.
"Until such an expression of will is made, I will continue to fulfill my functions as Prime Minister, and I have pledged to do so straightforwardly and honestly. The number one task today is the stabilization of the security environment around Armenia, and we will consistently follow this path," Pashinyan added in particular.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.