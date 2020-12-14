News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia premier: I can give up my status only on basis of reliable results of expression of people’s will
Armenia premier: I can give up my status only on basis of reliable results of expression of people’s will
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


There are constant rumors circulation about my resignation, whereas I have clearly stated that I can give up the status given to me by the people only on the basis of reliable results of the expression of the will of the people. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday on his Facebook livestream.

"Until such an expression of will is made, I will continue to fulfill my functions as Prime Minister, and I have pledged to do so straightforwardly and honestly. The number one task today is the stabilization of the security environment around Armenia, and we will consistently follow this path," Pashinyan added in particular.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition candidate for prime minister of Armenia meets with intellectuals
Vazgen Manukyan meets Monday...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most of disinformation is managed from abroad
“Armenia's internationally recognized borders have remained and will remain untouched at any stage of the implementation of the November 9 statement,” the PM said…
 Armenia citizens demanding PM resignation block streets of Gyumri
The police managed to open it after all...
 Protest demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation is staged in Gyumri
“A new negotiator must come and negotiate with both Azerbaijan and Russia," said one of the protesters…
 Armenian MFA changes its statement on Azerbaijani violation of ceasefire
The MFA has earlier issued a statement...
 Citizens block road leading to Zvartnots airport: they demand the PM’s resignation
“We will continue until the traitor leaves, so that a new person...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos