Armenian FM and OSCE MG Co-Chairs discuss situation in Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Foreign Minister and OSCE Mings Group Co-Chairs met on Monday.

Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan received OSCE MG Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Armenia Alexei Sinegubov, and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The sides discussed the truce in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

The Armenian Foreign Minister confirmed the principled position of the Armenian parties that addressing the rights and interests of the Artsakh Armenians should take place within the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

As a priority of the Armenian side, Ara Ayvazyan noted the establishment of the Artsakh status on the basis of the Artsakh people's right to self-determination, de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan, ensuring conditions for the safe return of Artsakh Armenians to their own settlements and preservation of religious and cultural heritage.

Minister Ayvazyan once again drew the attention of the co-chairs to the behavior of Azerbaijan, which violates the obligations assumed by the trilateral declaration. According to the minister, an obvious manifestation of this was the provocative actions on the eve on the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani forces, which were carried out during the visit of the co-chairs to the region.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs touched upon the resumption of the peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
