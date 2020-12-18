News
Josep Borrell: EU ready to cooperate with OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of conflict in Caucasus
Josep Borrell: EU ready to cooperate with OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of conflict in Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, on Thursday made remarks in connection with the EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting, in which he noted that the EU is ready to cooperate with the OSCE Minsk Group to reach a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“Today we are going to have the meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Council. It takes place in a very particular context.

First, the coronavirus is still very much on top of our agenda: how to protect lives everywhere—also in Armenia—, how to protect economies and jobs and how to reopen our societies.

We will discuss the challenges of the coronavirus and look at how we can help Armenia to address these challenges.

But our meeting takes place after the recent large-scale hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh.

The ceasefire agreement that Russia brokered last 10 November, around 40 days ago, has certainly prevented further loss of life. But last week, unhappily, we have heard reports from both sides of ceasefire violations. Full respect for the ceasefire remains imperative.

We, in the European Union, fully support the OSCE Minsk Group format and we expect that the two Co-Chairs will continue—or start, because they have been interrupted for years until the [recent] war started—negotiations for a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict,” Borrell stated.

According to him, if the EU can play a role in reconciliation, reconstruction and peace-consolidation, complementing the efforts of the Minsk Group, it is ready to do it.

“Needless to say, we support Armenia in its reforms, because even in such difficult circumstances, after this war, it is important that Armenia continues to implement its reform agenda, to build on what has already been achieved. (...). The European Union is ready to cooperate with the [OSCE] Minsk Group and whomever else, in order to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Caucasus,” Josep Borrell added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
