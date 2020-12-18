Putin: Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased risks of spread of terrorism

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased the risks of the spread of terrorism. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during the session of the Council of Heads of States of the CIS today, TASS reported.
Putin said the clashes between the friendly CIS countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) caused several human casualties, escalated the already complicated situation in Transcaucasia and increased the risks of the spread of terrorism.
Putin recalled that “Russia has made some mediation efforts to stop the fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, achieve complete cessation of fire and launch the process of stabilization.” “Moreover, Russia has aspired to observe the major agreements reached within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Putin added.
Putin recalled the trilateral agreement signed on November 9 and stated that the Russian peacekeepers deployed on the line of contact are doing everything they can to disallow further escalation. According to him, “now the major objectives of the international community and the CIS countries are to help the affected regions and solve the humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees, the restoration of infrastructures and the restoration and protection of historical, cultural and religious monuments.”