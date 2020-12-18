News
Karabakh President appoints new ministers
Karabakh President appoints new ministers
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on making new appointments in the structure of the Government of Artsakh.

In particular, Karen Danielyan has been relieved of the post of Chief of Staff of the President and appointed Minister of Justice, Zhirayr Mirzoyan has been relieved of the post of Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Hayk Khanumyan has been appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development.

By another presidential decree, Artur Petrosyan has been relieved of the post of First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President, according to his resignation letter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
