Saturday
December 19
Saturday
December 19
Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village
Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As a result of the activities carried out within the scope of the fact-finding mission of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh, we found out that it is very likely that the body of the woman found in the Vardashat village of Hadrut region during the search efforts is the body of Nina Davtyan. The identity will be ultimately confirmed based on the results of the DNA analysis.

Nina was 80 years old. She stayed in her house in Vardashat village with her husband Davit Davityan and was killed by Azerbaijani servicemen. Based on the preliminary data of the expert examination, there are firearm injuries in the chest area and on the right hand of the body, certain head bones are broken, and this can be the result of either being hit with a firearm or a rough object.

Let me mention that there is still no information about the fate of the husband.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
