WHO pledges to inform public about characteristics and any consequences of COVID-19 new strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is in close contact with the UK authorities in connection with the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus and has promised to inform the public about its characteristics and any consequences when it learns more about the virus, TASS reported.
According to the organization's tweet, the UK authorities will continue to share information and results of analyzes and ongoing research.
"We’re in close contact with UK officials on the new #COVID19 virus variant. They’ll continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications."
In the meantime, we continue to advise people to take all protective measures to prevent the spread of the #COVID19 virus and comply with national authorities' guidance. https://t.co/CTdAEJ8Pqn— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 19, 2020