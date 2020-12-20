Netanyahu speaks about his health after COVID-19 vaccination

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was feeling great after the COVID-19 vaccination and called on the country's citizens to follow his example, RIA Novosti reported.
The PM noted that the Israeli authorities and experts are involved to prevent a new type of coronavirus identified in the UK from entering the country.
According to Netanyahu, a special government commission will consider the possibility of preventing foreigners from entering Israel from the UK and from a number of other countries where a new strain of COVID-19 has been reported until the situation is cleared up.