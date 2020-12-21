Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik

Since early Monday morning, many residents of Armenia’s Syunik Province have gathered at the Shinuhayr village intersection of the Yerevan-Goris motorway, and they want to move forward and not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering the province.

Police have accumulated a large number of forces—with buses—at this sector, prohibiting the Goris town residents to leave the city and carry out their protest planned in advance.

The people of Goris complain that their right to free movement is being violated and that they are not doing anything illegal here.

At some point when these people of Syunik tried to reopen the road and move forward, a scuffle ensued between them and the police.

To note, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday will visit Syunik Province, get acquainted with security issues there, and will also meet with the local citizens.