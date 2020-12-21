News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik
Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Since early Monday morning, many residents of Armenia’s Syunik Province have gathered at the Shinuhayr village intersection of the Yerevan-Goris motorway, and they want to move forward and not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering the province.

Police have accumulated a large number of forces—with buses—at this sector, prohibiting the Goris town residents to leave the city and carry out their protest planned in advance.

The people of Goris complain that their right to free movement is being violated and that they are not doing anything illegal here.

At some point when these people of Syunik tried to reopen the road and move forward, a scuffle ensued between them and the police.

To note, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday will visit Syunik Province, get acquainted with security issues there, and will also meet with the local citizens.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition
But in addition to this body, there are three other units, too…
 Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition Prosperous Armenia faction leader
The interlocutors discussed the...
 1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member
The PM and his conceited team have failed not only the judicial reforms, but the state in general…
 Newspaper: How did ex-President Kocharyan manage to leave Armenia?
The head of his office did not say whether he will meet with Russian President Putin…
 Ex-manager of PM's Office: I am taking Yerevan Council of Elders mandate but leaving ruling My Step faction
Gevorg Achemyan informed that he is the next My Step candidate for member in Yerevan city council…
 Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today
Asked if the ruling political party has...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos