Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19

The Danish government decided to exhume and burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.
After burial at a military training ground in the west of the country as a result of the formation of gases during decomposition, the remains of minks began to rise to the surface of the earth.
Local residents fear that this incident could lead to contamination of drinking water and a lake, located 200 meters from the landfill.
Ultimately, the Danish government decided to extract the remains of the animals to subsequently burn them in May 2021.
Cases of infection with the mutated 2019-nCoV form have also been reported on farms in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Denmark, US, Sweden, and Belarus.