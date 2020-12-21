News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19
Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Danish government decided to exhume and burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

After burial at a military training ground in the west of the country as a result of the formation of gases during decomposition, the remains of minks began to rise to the surface of the earth.

Local residents fear that this incident could lead to contamination of drinking water and a lake, located 200 meters from the landfill.

Ultimately, the Danish government decided to extract the remains of the animals to subsequently burn them in May 2021.

Cases of infection with the mutated 2019-nCoV form have also been reported on farms in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Denmark, US, Sweden, and Belarus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain
The decision on air traffic or regimes on the country's borders is made individually...
 240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 28 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Canada's Trudeau promises to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus
The country expects to receive additional vaccine doses soon both from the Pfizer and Moderna—whose co-founder and chairman is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan—suppliers, once health officials authorize the latter…
 Chinese and Russian media play role in fighting virus
"A new round of technological revolution and industrial innovation has been accelerated globally...
 Netanyahu speaks about his health after COVID-19 vaccination
The prime minister noted that the Israeli authorities and experts...
 Germany speaks about dangerous consequences of COVID-19 new strain
The new mutation could increase the risk of infection...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos