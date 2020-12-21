Clergyman demonstratively refuses to shake Armenia PM Pashinyan's hand (PHOTOS)

After Sarnakunk village, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went to Sisian city within the framework of his visit to Syunik Province of Armenia, and he visited the Sisian municipal pantheon where he paid tribute to the victims.
Pashinyan is accompanied by a large number of bodyguards in military uniform, and they are holding armored suitcases which the public saw for the first time during his recent march to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.
After visiting the Sisian pantheon, the PM entered the town church to light a candle, and his bodyguards followed him.
After lighting a candle, Nikol Pashinyan approached the church clergyman, tried to shake his hand, but the clergyman demonstratively refused to shake his hand.
Ever since early Monday morning, many residents of Goris have tried to block the road entering Syunik at the Zanger section, but a large number of police forces have blocked their road and not allowed them to reach Zanger.
As reported earlier, from the night, 2,000 officers from the police troops moved to the Syunik gates near Zanger where the people of Syunik were to carry out their protest against Pashinyan’s visit to the province.
To note, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had announced in advance the town residents’ aforesaid protest, was detained early Monday morning.