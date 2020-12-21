News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Clergyman demonstratively refuses to shake Armenia PM Pashinyan's hand (PHOTOS)
Clergyman demonstratively refuses to shake Armenia PM Pashinyan's hand (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


After Sarnakunk village, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went to Sisian city within the framework of his visit to Syunik Province of Armenia, and he visited the Sisian municipal pantheon where he paid tribute to the victims.

Pashinyan is accompanied by a large number of bodyguards in military uniform, and they are holding armored suitcases which the public saw for the first time during his recent march to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

After visiting the Sisian pantheon, the PM entered the town church to light a candle, and his bodyguards followed him.

After lighting a candle, Nikol Pashinyan approached the church clergyman, tried to shake his hand, but the clergyman demonstratively refused to shake his hand.

Ever since early Monday morning, many residents of Goris have tried to block the road entering Syunik at the Zanger section, but a large number of police forces have blocked their road and not allowed them to reach Zanger.

As reported earlier, from the night, 2,000 officers from the police troops moved to the Syunik gates near Zanger where the people of Syunik were to carry out their protest against Pashinyan’s visit to the province.

To note, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had announced in advance the town residents’ aforesaid protest, was detained early Monday morning.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Goris mayor being brought to Armenia Investigative Committee
Arushanyan was detained within the framework of a criminal case launched by the police…
 Mayor of Armenia’s Goris is taken hostage, says deputy mayor
In fact, due to the obvious illegal actions of the police, Arush Arushanyan has been deprived of liberty for more than six hours…
 Goris town mayor detained within framework of Armenia Police criminal case
Arushanyan is currently at the Investigative Committee…
 Mediaport: Police of Armenia’s Syunik refuse to detain Goris mayor
Special forces were sent from Yerevan…
 People of Armenia’s Syunik block Goris-Tatev motorway
To not allow PM Pashinyan's entry to the province…
 Rally to take place in Yerevan on Tuesday
17 parties have one demand...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos