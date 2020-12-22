Armenia Military Prosecutor meets with Russian counterpart and head of investigation department

Military Prosecutor of Armenia, Deputy Prosecutor General Vahe Harutyunyan today received Military Prosecutor of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation Sergey Kolomiets and Head of the Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Southern Military District Sergey Arefev who are on a working visit to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Greeting the guests, Harutyunyan highly appreciated the ongoing high-level and effective cooperation between the Military Prosecutors’ Offices of Armenia and the Russian Federation and added that the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh is essentially expanding the guarantees for security of Artsakh and the Armenians of Artsakh and laying the foundations for weakening of tension on the line of contact.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the organizing of legal services for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh by the Military Prosecutor’s Office and Investigative Department of the Southern Military District and the mechanisms for the partnership of the prosecutorial and investigative bodies of Armenia and Artsakh in the legal sector.