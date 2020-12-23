News
Snowfall becomes another "surprise" for Yerevan authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The current snowfall in December came as a "surprise" to both the Yerevan municipal authorities and the heads of its administrative districts.

Although the snow has been falling for several hours and is getting heavier, no snow removal equipment is observed on the streets of the Armenian capital. The roads are wet, slippery, and in some places have turned into "ponds."

The snowfall has increased the sharp feelings of traffic jams in the morning, and now those in a hurry to work need to be twice as patient.

Pedestrians face similar problems, too, they will not be able to cross many streets through crosswalks without getting their feet wet, and there are "ponds" there as well.
