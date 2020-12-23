Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally

Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia, leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan has been summoned to the Special Investigation Service for an interview.
Vanetsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he couldn’t provide details about the criminal case under which he will be interviewed, but said he believed it was under the criminal case regarding the offer for $5,000,000,000 for the sale of Artsakh.
According to Vanetsyan, investigation bodies are deliberately summoning him to interviews at the hours of the opposition’s rallies.
A criminal case has been instituted under part 2 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (abuse of official powers).
Earlier, former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan had declared that in Dubai a representative of the Special Services of Azerbaijan had transferred to then Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan an envelope for Nikol Pashinyan with an offer to transfer the 7 regions surrounding Artsakh to Azerbaijan for $5,000,000,000.