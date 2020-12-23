News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally
Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia, leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan has been summoned to the Special Investigation Service for an interview.

Vanetsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he couldn’t provide details about the criminal case under which he will be interviewed, but said he believed it was under the criminal case regarding the offer for $5,000,000,000 for the sale of Artsakh.

According to Vanetsyan, investigation bodies are deliberately summoning him to interviews at the hours of the opposition’s rallies.

A criminal case has been instituted under part 2 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (abuse of official powers).

Earlier, former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan had declared that in Dubai a representative of the Special Services of Azerbaijan had transferred to then Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan an envelope for Nikol Pashinyan with an offer to transfer the 7 regions surrounding Artsakh to Azerbaijan for $5,000,000,000.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition rally resumes at Republic Square in Yerevan
The participants in Tuesday’s rally had announced that they will continue Wednesday their acts of civil disobedience…
 ARF party youth throw snowballs at Armenia PM Pashinyan's motorcade
Subsequently, a war of words broke out between these activists and the police…
 Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation marching to Republic Square in Yerevan (LIVE)
Yesterday and today the opposition...
 Incident take place in courtyard of Armenia Investigative Committee, Kajaran mayor resolves issue
The mayor of Goris town, Arush Arushanyan...
 Kajaran town mayor is summoned to Armenia Investigative Committee
His supporters have gathered at the courtyard…
 Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos