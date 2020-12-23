News
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief elected chairman of Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of CIS
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief elected chairman of Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of CIS
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Today marked the 27th meeting of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of the CIS countries, which was held with the participation of the delegations of tax bodies of CIS countries, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was held via a teleconference. During the meeting, the Armenian delegation was represented by Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Ashot Muradyan. The main topic was devoted to the activities of the tax services of CIS countries during the pandemic and the overcoming of the consequences. In this context, Muradyan presented the measures that the State Revenue Committee has taken to overcome the pandemic.

The working plan of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of the CIS countries for the year 2021 was approved. The participants also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the tax bodies of CIS countries for exchanging information electronically.

During the meeting, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Eduard Hovhannisyan was elected chairman of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of the CIS countries for the year 2021. The next meeting will be held in October 2021 in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
