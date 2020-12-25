News
Friday
December 25
News
621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 621 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 156,763 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,733 cases.

Eight more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 671 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,049, the total respective number so far is 137,815, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,544—which is a drop by 455 in one day.

And 2,866 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 578,776 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
