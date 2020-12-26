News
Law enforcement: 65 Armenia Police officers died in Artsakh war
Law enforcement: 65 Armenia Police officers died in Artsakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Sixty-five police officers of Armenia were killed and six are considered missing in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27 against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Police of Armenia noted in a statement.

"On September 27, the Azerbaijani-Turkish troops and mercenary terrorists launched large-scale military operations against the Artsakh Republic.

The [Armenian] nation became an army, stood up to defend the homeland.

And the policeman became a soldier, both in the first Artsakh war, in the April [2016] battles, and this time, too.

From the first days of the war, about 3,000 officers from the police troops went to the battlefront in shifts. They took part in the defensive battles of Karvachar, Haterk, Jrakan, Berdzor.

They fought hard especially in the area near the Shushi-Lisagor road, during which the police troops had great losses.

Throughout the war, 38 officers from the police troops became immortal and about four dozen were wounded," the statement of Armenia Police also said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
