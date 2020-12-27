Catholicos of All Armenians: Like all citizens of Armenia, the Church will also freely express its opinions

We appreciate the love and devotion of our sons for and to the Church. This is what Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II told reporters after performing a Holy Mass at St. Gayane Armenian Church and gave his blessings to the gathered.
“Of course, many sons of the Armenian nation have come here today to express their support to the Armenian Church in response to the threatening calls for violence made to the Armenian Church on the Internet. We appreciate the zeal, loyalty, love and devotion of our sons of the nation,” the Catholicos stated.
Touching upon the statements that the Church is trying to interfere in political processes, the Catholicos of All Armenians said the Church is guided by the interests of the nation and Armenia and also expresses its views on national issue, adding that the Church will freely express its opinion, just like every citizen.
Asked if he believes the attacks on the Church are guided, the Catholicos said he couldn’t say because he doesn’t know who the attackers are and the extent of the attacks.
Touching upon the attacks that have been made against the Church over the past two-and-a-half years, the Catholicos said certain individuals were discontent with and had different views on the Armenian Patriarch and the Armenian Church’s elite and expressed their positions.
The gathered escorted the Catholicos to his residence.