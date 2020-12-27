News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 27
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Human rights activist: Campaign is actually against Armenian Church, not Catholicos of All Armenians
Human rights activist: Campaign is actually against Armenian Church, not Catholicos of All Armenians
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

There are strikes against the pillars of our national identity every day. This is what former Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), human rights activist Ruben Melikyan told reporters today.

“At this moment, the Armenian Church is probably one of the major pillars that has remained. Unfortunately, Armenia currently has major problems with state institutions, and I personally wasn’t surprised to see certain circles launch a campaign against the Church, presenting it as a campaign against the Catholicos of All Armenians, but in reality, this campaign is against the Church and every follower of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church,” he said, adding that he and several citizens have come to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin because of calls for hatred towards the Church and that only a few people making calls against the Church had come to Etchmiadzin.

Melikyan stated that what is unprecedented is the fact that the two Catholicoses are demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister. “This is commendable since the Armenian Church must truly play a larger and more important role in Armenia. The Church must also play a major role in the solutions to the problems of a social state.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians: Like all citizens of Armenia, the Church will also freely express its opinions
Touching upon the attacks that have...
 Vazgen Manukyan: People have gathered here to protect their national dignity
When told that there are quite...
 Armenia Ombudsman: Armenian Apostolic Church's mission in people's spiritual lives is recognized by Constitution
Moreover, the right of every person to...
 Artur Vanetsyan: Fair investigation will give answer to question about CSTO Secretary General's letter
Touching upon the letter that the...
 Citizens in courtyard of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to express support to Armenian Church (LIVE)
Earlier, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement...
 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Catholicos of All Armenians urges not to react to provocative statements
In connection with the cyber-threats of violence on Sunday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos