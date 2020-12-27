Human rights activist: Campaign is actually against Armenian Church, not Catholicos of All Armenians

There are strikes against the pillars of our national identity every day. This is what former Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), human rights activist Ruben Melikyan told reporters today.
“At this moment, the Armenian Church is probably one of the major pillars that has remained. Unfortunately, Armenia currently has major problems with state institutions, and I personally wasn’t surprised to see certain circles launch a campaign against the Church, presenting it as a campaign against the Catholicos of All Armenians, but in reality, this campaign is against the Church and every follower of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church,” he said, adding that he and several citizens have come to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin because of calls for hatred towards the Church and that only a few people making calls against the Church had come to Etchmiadzin.
Melikyan stated that what is unprecedented is the fact that the two Catholicoses are demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister. “This is commendable since the Armenian Church must truly play a larger and more important role in Armenia. The Church must also play a major role in the solutions to the problems of a social state.”