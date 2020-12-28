168.am: It is known what Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia’s Putin discussed during their phone talk

168.am of Armenia writes: According to our Moscow sources, on December 18, when second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was in Moscow to attend the meeting of the Board of Directors of AFC Sistema [company], a long-lasting (about an hour) telephone conversation took place between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues; they were related to the security issues of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] under the post-war realities, possible regional developments, the political and economic situation created in Armenia.
To verify the information, we turned to the head of the second President’s office, Viktor Soghomonyan, who was also in Moscow that day. Soghomonyan did not deny the information, at the same time refusing to provide details of the conversation, or to comment on it in any way.