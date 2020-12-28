News
Newsfeed
News
Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Iran Ambassador
Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Iran Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia H.E. Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Attaching importance to the friendly and neighborly relations between Armenia and Iran, as well as the need for intensification of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation for the development of strategic infrastructures in the region in the post-war era, Grigoryan touched upon the military-political situation in the region in terms of security. The parties reaffirmed the willingness to continue the effective cooperation in the areas of security, economy, infrastructure development, science, etc. They also attached importance to the exceptional role that the North-South road plays in the development of Armenian-Iranian trade and economic relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
