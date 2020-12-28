News
Azerbaijanis give people in 12 buildings near gardening company in Armenia's Goris 1 hour to leave
Azerbaijanis give people in 12 buildings near gardening company in Armenia's Goris 1 hour to leave
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijanis have given an hour to leave the premises of 12 buildings and structures located in the premises of a gardening company in the Armenian city of Goris, Deputy Mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Yolyan added that there are also homes in that building and that citizens are living in those homes. “Besides those 12 buildings, there are also the most fertile lands that are of major significance for agriculture. They are certified by the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre. The people say they have all the documents stating that the buildings are on within the state boundary, but in essence, the Azerbaijanis have the opportunity to negotiate and tell the people to leave the premises,” she said.

The deputy mayor said the citizens had asked for at least three hours, but the Azerbaijanis disagreed. She added that the deputy mayor of Goris is negotiating at this moment.

“We claim that these are our lands and have never been a part of Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan is the one calling the shots,” Yolyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
