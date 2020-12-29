NATO to strengthen protection against possible biological attack

NATO is committed to improving capabilities to prevent the threat of a biological attack, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the DPA agency.
According to him, they have troops that specialize in defense against biological weapons threats, and they are part of their training.
However, NATO needs to improve its ability in this area, he added.
Stoltenberg noted that the pandemic has shown the need to intensify efforts in this direction, although the COVID-19 is of natural origin.
NATO does not own prohibited weapons, but they have a range of opportunities to respond proportionately to this, Stoltenberg added.