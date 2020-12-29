News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
NATO to strengthen protection against possible biological attack
NATO to strengthen protection against possible biological attack
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO is committed to improving capabilities to prevent the threat of a biological attack, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the DPA agency.

According to him, they have troops that specialize in defense against biological weapons threats, and they are part of their training. 

However, NATO needs to improve its ability in this area, he added.

Stoltenberg noted that the pandemic has shown the need to intensify efforts in this direction, although the COVID-19 is of natural origin. 

NATO does not own prohibited weapons, but they have a range of opportunities to respond proportionately to this, Stoltenberg added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Global Research on Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan, Soros: Don’t blame the Soviets for war in Karabakh
His article runs as follows...
 Russian Armed Forces General Staff chief: NATO making more provocations near borders of Russia
“The training exercises of NATO’s troops are...
 Greek FM says EU moves slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in Eastern Mediterranean
A step has been taken, but ... the government has never said that it is enough...
 NATO countries disagreeing with Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of...
 Hundreds protest in Berlin against arms export (PHOTOS)
On December 8, German lawmakers are set to discuss the country's budget proposals for 2021, which would see a hefty spike in defense spending…
 NATO considers Russia main military threat to its security until at least 2030
In the future until 2030...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos