Croatia declares January 2 as day of mourning for quake victims
Croatia declares January 2 as day of mourning for quake victims
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Croatian government has officially declared January 2 a day of mourning for those killed in the earthquake on Tuesday, TASS reported, citing HINA.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Tuesday in Croatia. The epicenter was located 46 km southeast of the country's capital, Zagreb. The focus was located at a depth of 5 km. According to HINA, the death toll from the earthquake has reached seven.

Tremors in Croatia have not stopped since Monday morning. Over the past 49 hours, 40 tremors have been recorded in the country. Tremors were also felt in Italy, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and the southeastern regions of Austria.
