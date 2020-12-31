Zas: Armenia has been tested for resilience

The passing year of 2020 became a serious ordeal, changed the normal rhythm of life for many, and brought to the forefront the protection of humanity from the pandemic. This is stated in the New Year message of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.
"Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia have been further tested for the resilience of the state and civil society. In these circumstances, we are especially aware of the vulnerability and resilience of the modern world, as well as the responsibility of each of us for the security and well-being of our homeland," Zas added.
According to him, during this difficult year, the CSTO member states have shown union solidarity and mutual assistance in difficult—and sometimes tragic—situations.
"This once again confirms the importance and significance of the CSTO, and shows the friendship between the peoples of our states," the CSTO chief said as well.
As per Stanislav Zas, in 2021 the organization will be full of determination to protect the interests of the CSTO member states, their peace and stability, as well as to expand cooperation with foreign partners.