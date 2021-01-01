Million residents of Israel vaccinated against COVID-19

The millionth resident of Israel has been vaccinated against the coronavirus at the vaccination center in the Arabic Umm al-Fahm city of Haifa District, RIA Novosti reported.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu was present during the vaccination and said it will be possible to open trade, stores and restaurants, travel, do business and leave for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain when critical mass is reached and a few million people have been vaccinated.

Mohammad Jabarini was the millionth resident to be vaccinated and said he felt fine after the vaccination.