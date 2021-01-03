Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia Deputy FM discuss Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda and situation in Karabakh

Thousands participate in march on occasion of Soleimani's death anniversary in Baghdad

Armenian soldier Melkon Davtyan was singing during the last battle, died near Karabakh's Shushi

Opposition party member: Some people are trying to cast shade on Armenian Church and Supreme Patriarch

Mehr: Armenia to import 2,250 goods from Iran instead of Turkey

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson: Nikol Pashinyan needs to be removed from power

Head of Armenia's Shurnukh village: The Russians said it's not up to them, decision has already been made

Karabakh President expresses condolences on death of President of National Union of Yazidis Aziz Tamoyan

Armenia confirms 229 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

27-year-old driver dies after sliding from Ijevan-Yerevan road into a gorge

Russian peacekeepers demine over 400 hectares in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian sociologist Aharon Adibekyan dies

Political scientist: Shurnukh village and hydroelectric power plant in Tatev indicated as part of Armenia on USSR maps

IRGC general advises countries in region working with US and Israel to change their policies

Turkey leads NATO high readiness force

France imposes mandatory registration of new bicycles since 2021

Armenian health ministry: Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out as of January 1

Woman to be executed in US for the 1st time in 70 years

Founder of Armenia's Yezidi community dies aged 83

Europeans buy million electric vehicles

Iranian FM warns Trump over Israel's impending provocations against US

Political scientist: Azerbaijan may go to provocations against Russian peacekeepers

Armenia's Syunik province governor: Everything is under control

Chinese FM speaks about COVID-19 origin

US indefinitely postpones F-35 mass production

Especially for Armenian PM: Resident of Shurnukh village shares footage of Azerbaijani troops in his native village

Bitcoin price exceeds $ 30,000

Pig's head thrown at Pelosi's house

4 Lebanese airliners damaged in New Year's gun salutes

Armenia's village head: Azerbaijanis set up a post in the village

Bodies of another 7 Armenian soldiers found during search

Porsche Panamera crashes into tree in Yerevan

60 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

U.S. Congress overcomes Trump's defense budget veto

Nearly 140 Republicans want to challenge congressional election results

Million residents of Israel vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan President's statement contradicts point 8 of statement signed on November 9, 2020

Italy's Commune of San Pietro Verotico adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence

Sweden takes over OSCE Chairpersonship

Armenian analyst: Tourism in Artsakh becoming of not only economic, but also political significance

RT's video digest: Coronavirus pandemic, war in Nagorno-Karabakh, US elections

Karabakh President visits border on New Year's Day

5 children born in Karabakh on New Year's Day, one of them weighs 5.5 kg

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon with bishops (PHOTO)

Yerevan medical university head: Armenian singer sings with tears in eyes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Azerbaijan citizen loses both legs after anti-air mine explosion in Karabakh

About 47,000 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Catholicos of Holy See of Cilicia Aram I delivers New Year's message

Russian medical workers provide medical assistance to 1,044 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Iranian government's spokesperson tweets New Year's message in Armenian

19th century Armenian church in Turkey to turn into "House of World's Humor Masters"

UNICEF predicts average life expectancy for children born on January 1, 2021

Tert.am: 33-year-old Armenian man killed in Akhalkalak on New Year's Eve

Armenia MOD: New Year's Eve was calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and Karabakh's line of contact

Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 3 servicemen removed from Jabrayil and Martuni yesterday

Son of Armenian soldier who fell in Karabakh war was born on New Year's Eve

Kazakhstan takes over presidency of Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia reports 329 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Fire breaks out at guest house in Armenia's Dilijan on New Year's Eve

Opposition's Armenian PM candidate visits citizens continuing sitting strike at Republic Square after midnight (PHOTO)

Karabakh President: May the year 2021 become a year of recovery and re-organization for the Armenian nation!

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader's New Year's message

Armenia PM: We were not able to repatriate all our captives, and I want to apologize to the families for this situation

Defense minister, Defense Army commander: Artsakh is wounded but it exists, will exist

Armenia defense minister: We can go through that difficult but vitally important path

Sky lanterns to be released into air at Republic Square in Yerevan

Czech Rep. sets record for number of new cases of COVID-19 for past 2 days

President: I am sure that Armenians, Armenia will yet celebrate new victories

Lukashenko forecasts demographic crisis in Belarus

Pentagon believes Iran sent weapons to Iraq to strike US forces

Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat

Catholicos of All Armenians visits displaced Artsakh residents, wounded servicemen, combat positions

Cargo ship sinks off east coast of China

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan visits Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

Washington Post: US Secret Service to change composition of Biden's security team

Harutyunyan: On behalf of Artsakh Armenians I express my gratitude personally to President Vladimir Putin

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev: Many Armenian servicemen are detained

Catholicos Aram I, papal nuncio discuss Artsakh issue

Aliyev: Azerbaijan underscores formation of Armenia-Turkey transport corridor

Armenia, Russia to sign agreement on cooperation in mass communications

US State Department confirms there is no working group with Turkey on S-400 issue

Armenia government approves 25 anti-crisis measures in 2020 (VIDEO)

Zas: Armenia has been tested for resilience

Armenia FM has phone talk with Greece colleague

Aliyev: Russian-Turkish center in Karabakh will be established within next 2 weeks

Armenia ex-ambassador: I publish documents that could have been basis for not giving Sotk gold mine to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles Armenian sets Guinness World Record for 2nd time

Egypt’s El-Sisi to Armenia President: In 2021 we will witness further expansion of our bilateral ties

Artsakh emergency service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points

Armenia health ministry launches COVID ambulance service

UK’s Johnson congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian

Artsakh hero is laid to rest at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling bloc MP on situation in Syunik: We must build together whole security arena related to it

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people’s history is full of tragic chapters

Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon

Haykaz Baghmanyan of Armenia is relieved of post of Deputy Chief of CSTO Joint Staff

World oil prices falling slightly

Russia ambassador to Armenia: We have all grounds for looking to future with optimism