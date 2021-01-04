Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh demining social facilities in Stepanakert

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue clearing and demining explosive ordnances that are found in the social areas of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Ministry reported.
The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have so far demined more than 414 hectares of land, about 160 km of roads, and 617 buildings—22 of which are social facilities. Also, about 19 thousand explosive ordnances have been found and diffused.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.