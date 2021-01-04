News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh demining social facilities in Stepanakert
Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh demining social facilities in Stepanakert
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue clearing and demining explosive ordnances that are found in the social areas of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Ministry reported.

The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have so far demined more than 414 hectares of land, about 160 km of roads, and 617 buildings—22 of which are social facilities. Also, about 19 thousand explosive ordnances have been found and diffused.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 fallen Armenian soldiers, 1 civilian found during search
From the Jabrayil and Hadrut regions…
 Armenian health ministry: Forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out as of January 1
For identification of bodies since the beginning of the war...
 Aliyev: Russian-Turkish center in Karabakh will be established within next 2 weeks
Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations on this issue, said the president…
 Artsakh emergency service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points
The humanitarian aid program continues…
 Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon
In memory of the martyred heroes…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people’s history is full of tragic chapters
But our best national qualities—wisdom, courage, patience and diligence—have always helped us to reborn…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos