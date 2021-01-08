News
Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 6 servicemen removed from Hadrut region, identified
Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 6 servicemen removed from Hadrut region, identified
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hunan Tadevosyan said the search and rescue team of the Service yesterday removed the bodies of six servicemen from the 5th kilometer of the road leading from Tutak area of Hadrut region to Khtsaberd region.

“The bodies of the deceased soldiers are unrecognizable, but their identity is established since the servicemen had military registration booklets. Today search efforts continue in the direction of Hadrut, Jabrayil and the upper sub-region of Askeran,” Tadevosyan said, adding that 1,194 bodies have been detected to this day, and among them there are bodies of civilians as well.
