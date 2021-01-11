Potentially dangerous asteroid is approaching Earth

The potentially dangerous asteroid 2020 WU5 will fly about eight million kilometers from Earth in the next two days, astronomers reported.
The trajectory of its orbit is given on the website of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, RIA Novosti reported.
Asteroid 2020 WU5 was discovered on November 29, 2020, in images obtained by the NEOWISE space telescope.
Scientists estimate that its diameter ranges from 0.5 to 1.1 kilometers.
Despite the fact that the asteroid will pass far enough from the Earth - according to various estimates, from 8.1 to 7.5 million kilometers - it is classified as potentially dangerous.