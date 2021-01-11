News
News
WHO experts to visit China on January 14 to investigate pandemic causes
WHO experts to visit China on January 14 to investigate pandemic causes
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A group of international experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), tasked with investigating the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic, will arrive in China on January 14, Chinese authorities said.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the news. 

"We welcome #China's announcement regarding the intl. team examining the origins of virus that causes #COVID19. We look forward to working closely with our counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population," he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
