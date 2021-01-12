Armenia deputy finance minister: We have no problem in paying salaries, pensions

YEREVAN. – The assistance programs for various target groups are still in progress; a process that is not over yet, talking about its financial cost is premature; there will be a report on the implementation of the state budget where the information will be presented in detail. Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan told this to reporters at the National Assembly Tuesday, when asked how much money had been spent and is being spent from Armenia’s state budget as a result of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
And when asked about what the around 53 billion drams received from the Hayastan All Armenian Fund were spent on, the deputy minister said as follows in particular: "There will be a budget execution report in the near future, where you will see the answers to all possible questions."
Also, Poghosyan dismissed the reports that there was a crisis in the payment of pensions and benefits and that's why they had to direct the funds received from the Hayastan All Armenian Fund to it. "We have no problem in paying salaries, pensions," he added in particular.